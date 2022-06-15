Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are set to reunite onscreen for the first time in a decade in a new romantic comedy that will also star Joey King.

Kidman and Efron have previously starred together in 2012’s The Paperboy. Kidman was most recently nominated for an Oscar for her work playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 mvie Being the Ricardos.

The two will reunite in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, per Deadline. The film is yet to have a title but was recently greenlit after the streaming giant bought the script from writer Carrie Solomon.

Though Efron broke out into stardom through the High School Musical films, the actor has since demonstrated his comedic chops in movies like Baywatch and Neighbors. Kidman is one of the most highly-decorated working actresses, receiving 5 Oscar nominations and grand praise for numerous other roles.

Zac Efron was last seen playing a dad to a kid with pyromaniac tendencies in Firestarter, Nicole Kidman was facing a marriage crisis while delivering an Oscar-nominated turn in Being the Ricardos, and Joey King was caught up in Welcome to the Blumhouse’s The Lie.