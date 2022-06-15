US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US renowned author James Patterson has recently apologised for his racist remarks about older white male writers.



Patterson, who is the best-selling author of thrillers, made comments about older white writers, adding, “It was difficult for those writers to find work in film, publishing and entertainment industry”, and called it, “another form of racism”.

Following this interview published last week on The Sunday Times, the author received online backlash after which he posted an apology on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Along Came A Spider author wrote, “I apologise for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.”

He continued, “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard — in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

According to BBC, the author has sold approximately 450 million books including thrillers, non-fiction and romance novels for decades.