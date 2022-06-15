 
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘no interest’ in mending Harry, Meghan feud

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William's feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is reportedly in an increasingly icy stage with the Cambridges reportedly ‘done’ playing nice.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited the UK earlier this month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but both were reportedly snubbed by senior royals including William and Kate.

According to some reports, William and Kate went out of their way to avoid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially at the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, where the Duke of Cambridge ‘avoided’ looking at Harry and Meghan.

A source even told Heat magazine: “It seemed clear that Kate had no interest in playing nice with Meghan.”

“And sad as it is, William feels the same. The view is that the Sussexes were lucky to receive any type of goodwill after the damage and embarrassment they've caused the monarchy. Neither side looks likely to back down,” the insider added.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals early in 2020, and relocated to the US. They have since talked at length about their struggles with the royal family, even claiming that the family made racist remarks against their son, Archie.

Meghan even told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that Kate ‘made her cry’ in the days before her royal wedding to Prince Harry. 


