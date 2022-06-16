 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022


Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘head over heels’ in love at one time with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, before finding true love with Prince Harry, reported Express UK.

Royal author Tom Bower, who is expected to release a new biography about the Duchess of Sussex with exclusive interviews with Trevor, earlier talked about the former couple in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Quoting Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, who saw the couple at his grandmother’s funeral, Tom wrote: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances — they seemed extremely happy together.”

Thomas also told Express UK at one time that Trevor ‘worshipped the ground’ his half-sister walked on.

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot in 2011 in Jamaica, however, their relationship started to fail when the now-Duchess of Sussex scored a recurring role in Suits and left their marital home in LA for Toronto.

Their marriage officially ended in 2013, with Meghan filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. 

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle

Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle
Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship
Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot

Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot
Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial

Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial
Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day

Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day
Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘no interest’ in mending Harry, Meghan feud

Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘no interest’ in mending Harry, Meghan feud
Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside

Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside
Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok

Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok
Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands

Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'
Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Latest

view all