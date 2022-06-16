Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson





Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘head over heels’ in love at one time with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, before finding true love with Prince Harry, reported Express UK.

Royal author Tom Bower, who is expected to release a new biography about the Duchess of Sussex with exclusive interviews with Trevor, earlier talked about the former couple in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Quoting Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, who saw the couple at his grandmother’s funeral, Tom wrote: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances — they seemed extremely happy together.”

Thomas also told Express UK at one time that Trevor ‘worshipped the ground’ his half-sister walked on.

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot in 2011 in Jamaica, however, their relationship started to fail when the now-Duchess of Sussex scored a recurring role in Suits and left their marital home in LA for Toronto.

Their marriage officially ended in 2013, with Meghan filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.