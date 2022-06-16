 
Amber Heard 'credibility contest' savaged by Savannah Guthrie in charity row: Viral Vid

Amber Heard was massively grilled over her 'pledge' failure to donate her divorce settlement to charity.

The actress, who declared that she has donated $7 million divorce money she received from Depp to charity, was exposed by the ex-husband's lawyers in Virginia court last month.

Speaking about how Amber never made the donations, despite her promise, host Savannah Guthrie cross-questioned the star in a bid to extract the truth out of her.

"I made a pledge, and that pledge is made over time by its nature," Heard told Savannah Guthrie on the "Today" show Wednesday, maintaining her credibility.

"Do you think, for the jurors sitting there, do you think they felt like that was you getting caught of the lie?" Guthrie inquired.

"So much of the trial was meant to cast dispersions on who I am as a human, my credibility," responded Amber. 

"That was the trial. It was a credibity contest," interjected Guthrie.

Amber then continued: "to call me a liar in every way you can, and this is another one of the examples where if you pull back and you think about it, I shouldn't have to have donated it in an effort to be believed," Heard said."

Amber Heard however, maintained that she plans to still handover the money as pledged.

