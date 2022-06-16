 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

file footage

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ to get her ex-Johnny Depp back in her life, a psychologist has claimed after the Aquaman sat down for a tell-all interview with NBC following her loss against Depp in a high-profile defamation case.

Heard gave an exclusive interview to Today’s Savannah Guthrie recently, with snippets from the explosive tête-à-tête making headlines, including one in which Heard admits that Depp is a ‘fantastic actor’ and that she still loves him.

Commenting on Heard’s interview during an appearance on Australian show Sunrise, psychologist and podcaster Cooper Lawrence said: “Remember, they had divorced in 2017, things were over. She said, 'I want him to move on, I want to move on.’”

She added: “But then she wrote this article and she's been poking the bear ever since, because she still wants him in her life—even if it's in a negative way.”

“And here she is again. It's not healthy. They do have a toxic relationship and she clearly wants to continue it,” Lawrence further claimed.

Lawrence also said that she believes Depp wants nothing to do with Heard, who she says is ‘trying to get his attention’.

“I don't think it's going to work this time,” she added.

Heard was accused of ‘defamation’ by her ex-Depp over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she claimed that she survived domestic abuse.

Although Heard did not name Depp in the article, his legal team worked to prove that she was clearly referring to her time with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Following a six-week-long trial, Depp emerged victorious in proving that Heard had, in fact, defamed him in her article. 

