Thursday Jun 16 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Megxit decision a ‘bullying result’?

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Fan theories by concerned supporters have started making rounds on the internet and they suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK was more of a result of bullying.

Previously, a report by Page Six suggested that Meghan Markle was the instigator behind Megxit, but new findings suggest there was bullying afoot, for two years.

While one theory suggests Prince Harry had to choose between the happiness and safety of his infant son vs the Royal Family, another proposes a simpler motive of ‘wanting normalcy’.

A 2017 Mail interview by Prince Harry further cements this understanding, for he admitted, “I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself.”

A separate fan theory about potential bullying also came into consideration, and has begun tracking a massive fan frenzy.

According to Express, an expert even pointed out how much of the drama leading to the actual departure was “offensive and potentially harmless, especially “for brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health.”

Others believe the matter was less serious, and more to do with a picture of the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George having left Prince Harry out. 

