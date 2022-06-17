 
'Megxit' was demanded by Meghan Markle, not Prince Harry: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left their positions as senior royals for two years now.

The couple, that decided to leave behind public life, now live in the US with their children Archie and Lili. Britons ever since, have famously dubbed their move 'Megxit'.

A Page Six report now suggests that Meghan Markle was behind the decision owing to the “intense scrutiny” she faced with the royals.

"If Meghan did make this decision to step down, it would have left Prince Harry contemplating whom to side with over his wife and infant son or the Palace," noted Express.co.uk.

In other theories, it is also understood that it was Prince Harry who decided to leave UK.

In an interview with Mail on Sunday in 2017, Prince Harry admitted that at one time, he wanted out of the spotlight.

He said: “I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself.”

After quitting assenior royals, the Duke and Duches of Sussex went on to defame the royal family with alleged accusations of racism.

Speaking on Sky News, royal author Tina Brown said: "Harry was the real, kind of, unsettling surprise. In a way, Harry has, sort of, continued his mother's legacy, essentially, of throwing hand grenades". I think that's what they found so destabilising is that Harry, they don't quite know when another one of the guns is going to go off. Which is what we've been seeing, well, for the last four, five years".

