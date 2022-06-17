 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Ghislaine Maxwell pleas for mercy months after Prince Andrew settled abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell pleas for mercy ahead of sentencing
Ghislaine Maxwell pleas for mercy ahead of sentencing

Prince Andrew’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell cited a traumatic childhood and vulnerability to Jeffrey Epstein in a plea for leniency two weeks before her scheduled court sentencing for child sex trafficking.

In a brief filed Wednesday evening, Maxwell´s lawyers urged Judge Alison Nathan to sentence the disgraced British socialite to less than the probation department´s recommended 20 years.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted late last year of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late US financier Epstein.

A jury found her guilty on five of six counts, the most serious for trafficking minors.

Her sentence, which is slated to come down on June 28 in Manhattan´s federal court, could be an effective life behind bars.

"This Court cannot sentence Ms. Maxwell as if she were a proxy for Epstein simply because Epstein is no longer here," her lawyers wrote. "Ms. Maxwell cannot and should not bear all the punishment for which Epstein should have been held responsible."

The lawyers emphasized Maxwell´s emotional wounds, saying that "she had a difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father."

"It made her vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father´s death," the lawyers said.

"It is the biggest mistake she made in her life and one that she has not and never will repeat."

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, the former international jetsetter grew up in wealth and privilege as a friend to royalty.

Her circle included Britain´s Prince Andrew, former US president and real estate baron Donald Trump and the Clinton family.

Prosecutors in her trial said Maxwell was "the key" to Epstein´s scheme of enticing young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting his own crimes trial in New York.

In February, Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked to the royal by Epstein and Maxwell. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight
Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard first TV interview after defamation trial

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard first TV interview after defamation trial
Amber Heard 'English' signals show she 'might not be lying': Body language expert

Amber Heard 'English' signals show she 'might not be lying': Body language expert
'Megxit' was demanded by Meghan Markle, not Prince Harry: Report

'Megxit' was demanded by Meghan Markle, not Prince Harry: Report
Mike Tindall 'b******d' comment about Prince Harry praised in US: 'He's not wrong'

Mike Tindall 'b******d' comment about Prince Harry praised in US: 'He's not wrong'
Prince Andrew struggles to accept 'no comeback', royals want 'new role' for him

Prince Andrew struggles to accept 'no comeback', royals want 'new role' for him
Amber Heard pokes Depp with bombshell evidence of 'death threats' from actor

Amber Heard pokes Depp with bombshell evidence of 'death threats' from actor
Kim Kardashian thoughts on Kanye West marriage: 'How did this last this long'

Kim Kardashian thoughts on Kanye West marriage: 'How did this last this long'
Kate and William's Windsor move likely to cause tension with Harry and Meghan

Kate and William's Windsor move likely to cause tension with Harry and Meghan

Shakira's sampathies lie with Prince William and Kate in dispute with Meghan and Harry?

Shakira's sampathies lie with Prince William and Kate in dispute with Meghan and Harry?
'Prince Harry not part of future that Prince William envisages'

'Prince Harry not part of future that Prince William envisages'
Ellen DeGeneres shares 'first and last' appearance of Kim Kardashian on her show

Ellen DeGeneres shares 'first and last' appearance of Kim Kardashian on her show

Latest

view all