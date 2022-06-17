Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife

A juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case has stepped forward with an accusation against the Aquaman actress.

According to the New York Post, the juror questioned Amber Heard’s story of abuse.

In exchange for anonymity, they were quoted telling the outlet, “If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the ‘aggressor,’ a knife.”

During the course of the interview, the juror addressed issues relating to Amber’s alleged “crocodile tears” and even accusations of bribery.