 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

BTS V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus
BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

BTS singer Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, recently weighed in on scrapping his old songs while gearing up for a solo career.

During his conversation with Weverse Magazine, the Winter Bear singer touched upon his selection for music to make it to the final cut.

“I don’t have any regrets. I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it,” he said.

“I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make,” he added.

“If I feel regret whenever that happens, I’ll become one of those people who just release songs even when they’re not satisfied with them. And then I wouldn’t be able to complete an album of my songs the way I envision it,” the vocalist said.

Taking about his solo career, V shared, “I’m not sure what people think of my songs because I can’t be there with them. I can’t see it with my own eyes.”

“I’ll just have to try making more solo songs to find out,” V explained.

“I think that way I can know for sure what lies ahead based on what direction my sound is taking and the stance it should take.”

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser
‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report

‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report
Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?

Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?
Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira

Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira
Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family
Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring
Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife

Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations
Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?
Amber Heard reveals her 'goal' behind bombshell interview

Amber Heard reveals her 'goal' behind bombshell interview

Latest

view all