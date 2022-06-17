BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

BTS singer Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, recently weighed in on scrapping his old songs while gearing up for a solo career.

During his conversation with Weverse Magazine, the Winter Bear singer touched upon his selection for music to make it to the final cut.

“I don’t have any regrets. I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it,” he said.

“I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make,” he added.

“If I feel regret whenever that happens, I’ll become one of those people who just release songs even when they’re not satisfied with them. And then I wouldn’t be able to complete an album of my songs the way I envision it,” the vocalist said.

Taking about his solo career, V shared, “I’m not sure what people think of my songs because I can’t be there with them. I can’t see it with my own eyes.”

“I’ll just have to try making more solo songs to find out,” V explained.

“I think that way I can know for sure what lies ahead based on what direction my sound is taking and the stance it should take.”