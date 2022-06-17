Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?

Kanye West has reportedly accepted Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance as the lovebirds plan their future together as a couple.

An insider spilt the beans to Entertainment Tonight to share that the 44-year-old hip-hop artist is "still very much jealous of the situation and has a lot of animosity about their relationship."

"(He) is also getting to a point where he feels like he has no other choice but to try and be understanding.

“He knows his words won't change the course of Pete and Kim's relationship and he has chosen to take a step back,” the source said.

The insider also revealed that the reality star ‘really loves and appreciates’ the former Saturday Night Live star.

"Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete," the source shared.

"Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds.”