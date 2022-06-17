 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas has wowed fans with her stunning transformation as Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming Netflix biopic film Blonde.

The streaming giant unveiled the first teaser trailer of Blonde on Thursday evening, leaving fans impressed by Ana’s uncanny transformation into Monroe.

The teaser trailer from the forthcoming biopic gives a glimpse at Ana’s character as the iconic Misfits actress, as she’s seen recreating one of Monroe’s most famous poses.


Adapted from a historical fiction novel from 2000 by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale in important roles.

"Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life."

The film was originally scheduled to release in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.

