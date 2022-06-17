Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

file footage

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, has said that she would marry the disgraced royal if given a chance to relive her life.

Sarah’s astonishing remarks came during a tak with the Times Radio earlier this week, during which she opened up about her current relationship with Andrew, who’s been accused of sexual assault.

When asked if she would still marry Prince Andrew if she got a chance to live her life again, Sarah said: “Oh, yes.”

She then added that Andrew was ‘a very good and kind man’.

Sarah then went on to reminisce about their wedding day in 1986; the former couple called their almost a decade-long marriage off in 1996.

“And it was an exceptional day, July 23, 1986. And it was just extraordinary,” Sarah said.

She added: “I think my life is an amazing life. I think I’ve been very lucky. And I am now just beginning my life again. And I think it’s pretty cool to be able to say that.”

Sarah and Prince Andrew share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together, and are grandparents to their two kids.



