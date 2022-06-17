Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle set to become neighbours amid royal tensions

file footage

Kate Middleton is set to make a big family move from Kensington to Windsor this summer, and as pointed out by a royal expert, will now be neighbours with Meghan Markle whenever she visits the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been embroiled in a long-standing feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their 2020 departure from the royal family.

Now, with news about William and Kate making a family move close to Harry and Meghan, royal experts are intrigued to see how their interactions play out whenever the Sussexes are in town – which may not be often, as Meghan is said to be ‘done’ with the UK after getting ‘snubbed’ at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Meanwhile, commenting on William and Kate’s move on the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal expert Rachel Bowie pointed out: “It's right next to Frogmore Cottage.”

She then further added: “Harry and Meghan are right over there, there's going to be some tension.”

It is pertinent to mention that neither Prince William nor his wife Kate interacted with Prince Harry and Meghan during the Queen’s Jubilee weekend earlier this month.



