Thomas Markle censored on his OWN show over Meghan Markle hate: Pal

Friday Jun 17 2022
Friday Jun 17, 2022

Thomas Markle was censored on his podcast over hateful comments on daughter Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

Co-host of the podcast and Thomas' friend, Karl Larsen' claims that he had to cut down content from the “77-year-old with no filter”.

Mr Larsen Insider that he removed some parts of his discussions with Thomas Markle thinking that he would regret his words for daughter in the future.

Larsen said: "When he does interviews on networks, whether it's with Piers Morgan or Dan Wootton, they're always drilling him with questions and then he feels like he always has to answer it. He's got no filter.

"There are things that are said on my channel that I think are inappropriate, that I cut out. But people like Dan Wootton, he's not gonna cut out, 'Oh, Harry's an idiot?' We gotta keep that."

Earlier, slamming Harry for snubbing grandfather Prince Philip memorial, Thomas branded the Duke 'gutless'.

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“He knows how much security they’re going to have, he’s totally safe in that situation and my god he’s going off to the (Invictus) Games, which would be far more dangerous for him then it would be at the Jubilee.

“I don’t understand half the things he says, and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.” 

