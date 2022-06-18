Amber Heard shares evidence that ‘could’ve turned’ verdict against Johnny Depp

file footage

Amber Heard believes some key evidence rejected by the court in her defamation trail against ex-Johnny Depp could’ve changed the final verdict in her favour, as per People magazine.

In a new segment of her interview with Savannah Guthrie, airing on Dateline on Friday, Amber said: “There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to.”

The Aquaman actress explained that those notes included evidence of ‘years of real-time explanations’ of the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Johnny during their relationship and marriage.

The notes, shared on Dateline and as quoted by People magazine, reportedly mention instances of Amber telling her therapist of how Johnny ‘hit er and threw her on the floor’ in January 2012.

In notes taken months later from that date, Amber reportedly told her therapist that Johnny ‘ripped her nightgown and threw her on the bed’. She also claimed to her therapist in 2013 that Johnny ‘threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her’.

In a voiceover, Savannah says that the notes were deemed as ‘hearsay’ and therefore ‘inadmissible’ in court as evidence.

The six-week long defamation trial brought against Amber by Johnny over her 2018 op-ed for Washington Post, ended with a seven-person jury siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and finding Amber guilty of defamation.

