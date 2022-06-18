Britney Spears’s father accuses her of running social media smear campaign against him

 
Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has filed court documents claiming that the singer ran a social media smear campaign against him.

In the documents, Jamie has demanded that the Toxic singer sit for a deposition for supposedly trashing him on Instagram and in her upcoming memoir.

According to legal documents obtained by The Post, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten penned that Britney “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters” and and be required to sit for a deposition as well.

The 40-year-old newly married singer’s father wants her to speak under oath about her accusations that he deprived her of pain medications and forced her to give eight vials of blood for medical treatment during conservatorship.

The continued legal battle centres around Britney’s allegations that her father abused her conservatorship regulations.

