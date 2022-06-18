 
Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home

Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home

Adele's Las Vegas residency seemingly won't be rescheduled any soon as Caesar palace told the staff to go to home. 

According to The Sun, “Union officials representing staff at the Colosseum confirmed members of the team had been told to go home until September.”

The 34-year-old cancelled her much-awaited series of gigs earlier this year at the last minute. The vocal queen assured her fans that her residency “has to happen this year”.

However, the recent reports suggest that staff at the Colosseum are out of action until September and will return to work for Sir Rod Stewart’s residency.

Stewart’s residency is slated to take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from September 23 until October 1.

Adele called off her shows with excuses related to the coronavirus outbreak as the singer shared that her show was not ready.

