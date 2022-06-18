 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man
Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

Khloe Kardashian's fans are all saying the same thing as they think the reality star has moved on from Tristan Thompson after the basketball star cheated on her.

The 37-year-old reality star’s love life is creating massive on social media after netizens spot clues that she’s found herself a new beau.

Taking to Instagram Story, Khloe left fans swooning with her adorable post as she showed off a bouquet of pink roses.

Fans were quick to bombard the Facebook-owned platform with their speculations as one fan wrote, “On Khloe’s story, wonder who sent them.”

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder vented her anger over the fact that her boyfriend fathered Maralee Nichols’ child behind her back.

“Tristan is her best friend, was her best friend and she's going to miss her best friend and the thought and the hope of them coming together and it's going to be an adjustment especially when you have kids and you have no choice but to take the high road even if it kills you,” Kim Kardashian said to the camera.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her

Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her
Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t think twice’ about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life: Insider

Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t think twice’ about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life: Insider
Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover
Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home

Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home
Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'
BTS member Jimin talks being ‘guilty’ towards ARMY

BTS member Jimin talks being ‘guilty’ towards ARMY

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson avoiding to meet son with Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson avoiding to meet son with Maralee Nichols
Selena Gomez says Britney Spears wedding was a ‘beautiful’ affair

Selena Gomez says Britney Spears wedding was a ‘beautiful’ affair
Tyler Sanders of ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ dies at 18

Tyler Sanders of ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ dies at 18
'Wannabe' movie star Amber Heard 'unaware' she has lost the trial: Watch

'Wannabe' movie star Amber Heard 'unaware' she has lost the trial: Watch
Harry Styles and Adele turned down invitation to perform at Queen’s Jubilee concert, report

Harry Styles and Adele turned down invitation to perform at Queen’s Jubilee concert, report

Latest

view all