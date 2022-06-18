Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

Khloe Kardashian's fans are all saying the same thing as they think the reality star has moved on from Tristan Thompson after the basketball star cheated on her.

The 37-year-old reality star’s love life is creating massive on social media after netizens spot clues that she’s found herself a new beau.

Taking to Instagram Story, Khloe left fans swooning with her adorable post as she showed off a bouquet of pink roses.

Fans were quick to bombard the Facebook-owned platform with their speculations as one fan wrote, “On Khloe’s story, wonder who sent them.”

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder vented her anger over the fact that her boyfriend fathered Maralee Nichols’ child behind her back.

“Tristan is her best friend, was her best friend and she's going to miss her best friend and the thought and the hope of them coming together and it's going to be an adjustment especially when you have kids and you have no choice but to take the high road even if it kills you,” Kim Kardashian said to the camera.