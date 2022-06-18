Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move

Prince William has suffered from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell decision to quit the royal life.



Gordon Rayner, royal expert and journalist, said the Duke of Cambridge had planned to spend the second half of his 30s working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of the "Fab Four".



"William has been as much a victim of events as of circumstance: he did settle on a plan to spend the second half of his 30s tackling the world’s ills using the star power of the Cambridge/Sussex ‘Fab Four’, only for Harry and Meghan to walk away, said The Telegraph's associate editor.

"Friends say Megxit left him having to 'start from scratch', with Covid further hampering his attempts to define his public role."

The royal commentator's comments come ahead of the future King's milestone 40th birthday next week.