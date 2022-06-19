 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on titles in their 'California sunshine'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in dire need to the royal family, says expert.

Columnist Tony Parsons believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "need the Royal Family far more than the royals need them"

Writing for The Sun, Mr Parsons said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — still clinging to their titles in that California sunshine — now need the Royal Family far more than the royals need them.

"When the brothers were growing up, they were inseparable — in life and in our national ­consciousness," he added of Prince William and Prince Harry.

"But it is now clear that the heir and the spare could not be on more different paths.

"Harry must keep his American paymasters at Netflix, Spotify and the rest happy.

"While William’s life leads to one destination — the Crown."

Harry and Meghan left their position as senior royals in 2020. The couple, who now lives in California with their kids, blamed the royal family for being 'racist'.

