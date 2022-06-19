Meghan Markle 'has to explain' Briton boos to paymaster Netflix: 'Mixed bag'

Meghan Markle ought to have a reason for hatred from Britons in her next meeting with Neftlix, says expert.

Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel asserts the boos outside St. Paul's Cathedral on Queen's Thanksgiving Service was a massive 'shock' for the Duchess of Sussex, who now has to explain the unpopularity to financial boss Netflix.



He explained: "As members of the Royal Family, you are used to being warmly welcomed at events, and any protests or unwelcome reactions are controlled by the police.

"But as celebrities, you can't really control the crowds.

"And that is what happened when Harry and Meghan rocked up outside St Paul's Cathedral as part of the Thanksgiving Service

"When they got back to the States, they worried about your perception, especially to company bosses at Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, and they have to explain exactly where those boos came from."



Mr Sean continued: "Harry and Meghan's team have to explain away to people why they were booed.

"According to a very good source, this unwelcome reaction came to Harry and Meghan as a very big shock.

"They found out they are not as well-loved as they thought.

"That is not to say they do not have fans in the UK, they do, but it is a mixed bag now, after their outspoken comments."