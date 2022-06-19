 
Prince Andrew 'fuming' with Prince Charles, William as they block royal comeback

Prince Andrew 'fuming' with Prince Charles, William as they block royal comeback

Prince Andrew refuses to communicate with Prince Charles and Prince William over public return row.

The Duke of York, who is eagerly waiting to win back his royal patronages, sees his brother and nephew a hindrance in his way.

As per The Sun, Andrew pulled out of Royal Ascot because he was 'angry' with the heirs and it is predicted that upcoming Balmoral get-together might also be jeopardised by the rivalry. 

Meanwhile, the Queen reportedly told Andrew to stay away from the Roy Ascot in a bid to avoid boos from the public.

“Andrew is desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back,” a source told the paper.

“But he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans.

"He doesn’t want to talk to them. Battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer.”

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages earlier this year amid his alleged sexual assault scandal with American citizen Virginia Giuffre.

