Prince Harry is like 'friend who ghosts pals after getting into a relationship': Britons

Prince Harry is friend who ghosts pals after 'getting into a relationship', say Britons

Prince Harry is savaged for turning his back on royal family with Megxit.

Britons, who booed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their return to UK two years after quitting as senior royals, are giving their two cents of Harry's flawed personality.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, one said that Harry 'chucked it all away' after 'turning back on family'



He continued: “It’s turning your back on your family in a way, and you’ve got to stick with your family.”

He added that “you can’t help who you fall in love with, and he has a right to go out with whoever he wants”, but “Harry and Meghan, I think they’ve gone a bit over the top".



Another Briton declared that Harry has “thrown his life away”.

He said: “He was really liked by people.

“He had the Army stuff, and he was really out there with people.”

He added: “He’s chucked all of that in the bin over, essentially, a bird.”

He then quipped: “He’s like the king of ‘I’ve got someone, see you later, I’m off'.”

Another dubbed the Duke a friend who gets into a relationship, and “they just f[expletive] off”, adding: “Everyone knows someone who’s done that.”

