Sunday Jun 19 2022
Sarah Ferguson 'support' for Prince Andrew will not end his 'toxicity': Expert

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Sarah Ferguson support cannot change the bleak future for defamed Prince Andrew, says expert.

The former wife of the Duke of York, who heaped praises on the shamed royal after his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, is told that her relationship is 'toxic'.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “The York brand is toxic and Sarah Ferguson’s support won’t change anything.”

He added: “Andrew is in the background, though he is trying to arrange a comeback and it is getting him nowhere. Indeed there is even more adverse publicity but public support is near zero.

“He has to accept that, at 62, he has no future public role.

“The Royal Family have to create one for him, such as managing the royal estates.

“More embarrassing revelations could follow if Virginia Roberts Giuffre writes a book as she hasn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement.”

Sarah, during a conversation with Mariella Frostrup on Tuesday confessed she would marry the Duke all over again.

The 62-year-old replied: "Oh, yes. He's a very good and kind man. He's a good man."

Referring to their wedding day, she added: "And it was an exceptional day, July 23 1986. And it was just extraordinary.

