 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard opens up about Johnny Depp former partners

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Amber Heard opens up about Johnny Depp former partners
Amber Heard opens up about Johnny Depp former partners

Amber Heard has opened up about Johnny Depp’s former partners Ellen Barkin and Kate Moss for the first time after she lost defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

In her interview with NBC’s Dateline, when Heard was asked about why she is the only one partner of Depp to publicly accuse him of violence, the Aquaman actress said the actor’s exes may be too afraid of a backlash if they come forward.

Heard said, “Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard counter-sued after Depp´s lawyer described her abuse claims as a "hoax."

British model Kate Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 199, briefly took the witness stand in the defamation battle between the actors.

Moss said, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Depp’s former partner actor Ellen Barkin also gave testimony during the trial.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila share glimpse of their campaigning for gun safety in D. C.

Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila share glimpse of their campaigning for gun safety in D. C.
Jennifer Aniston says she felt ‘useless’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Jennifer Aniston says she felt ‘useless’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Queen’s health fears soar as funeral plan LEAKED: Details

Queen’s health fears soar as funeral plan LEAKED: Details
Prince William ‘allergic’ to Prince Harry ‘airing family laundry globally’

Prince William ‘allergic’ to Prince Harry ‘airing family laundry globally’
Kim Kardashian puts aside feud with Kanye West for daughter's basketball match

Kim Kardashian puts aside feud with Kanye West for daughter's basketball match
Ezra Miller fired from 'The Flash' amid legal controversies

Ezra Miller fired from 'The Flash' amid legal controversies
Prince William ‘will find a way to forgive’ Prince Harry, ‘wants him happy’

Prince William ‘will find a way to forgive’ Prince Harry, ‘wants him happy’
Prince William was almost named THIS but Diana wanted 'more robust' moniker

Prince William was almost named THIS but Diana wanted 'more robust' moniker
Sarah Ferguson 'support' for Prince Andrew will not end his 'toxicity': Expert

Sarah Ferguson 'support' for Prince Andrew will not end his 'toxicity': Expert
Prince Charles sends a secret message to Prince Harry

Prince Charles sends a secret message to Prince Harry
‘Fast & Furious’ Paul Walker to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Fast & Furious’ Paul Walker to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite drinking partner

Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite drinking partner

Latest

view all