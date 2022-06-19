Amber Heard having most beautiful face in the world followed by Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard has been found to have the most beautiful face in the world, according to facial mapping science.

The Hollywood star's face was found to be 91.85 percent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which for thousands of years was thought to hold the secret formula of perfection. She was followed by Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss (who had a perfect forehead), according to facial mapping.



De Silva conducted his research back in 2016 and used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty of 1.618, otherwise known as 'Phi.' The ratio determines what is deemed to be the perfect proportion of facial features.



Heard, now 36, was going through a messy divorce with Depp when she was tested with the facial mapping techniques at the age of 30 by Harley Street surgeon Dr Julian De Silva - who found her features to be the closest to the Golden Ratio of Beauty.



"The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world’s most beautiful faces.”



The technology also found that Kim Kardashian had perfect eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson came out on top for her eyes, Rihanna's face shape was deemed the most beautiful, while Emily Ratajkowski's lips and Kate Moss's forehead were also praised.

