Sunday Jun 19 2022
Drake asks fans to 'catch up' amidst massive criticism on his new album

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Drake asks fans to 'catch up' amidst massive criticism on his new album

Drake responded to fans' criticism on his recent album Honestly, Nevermind with a scathing social media post.

Taking to Twitter, the God’s Plan song-maker posted a video to respond to the criticism on his album. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up.”

The video came after the Canadian hip-hop artist was ripped for having entered his ‘laziest era’.

One fan wrote, “Honestly Nevermind is quite frankly what drake should have done before he decided to release whatever the (expletive) this album is.”

“Drake is in his laziest era and it will impact his legacy in the long run, constantly choosing relevancy over creating high-quality bodies of work,” another post read.

A third expressed, “Drake dropped Scorpion and I really thought it was hands down his worst album ever, but NEVER did I think his next album would be worse and the NEXT album even WORSE than THAT. Omg.”

