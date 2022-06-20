 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's fans accuse royal family of 'bullying lies' to 'silence' Duchess

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Meghan Markles fans accuse royal family of bullying lies to silence Duchess

Meghan Markle's fans have accused the Royal Family of ‘lying' about claims that Prince Harry's wife bullied members of staff at the palace.

The Duchess of Sussex's fans took to social media amid reports that the results of a Buckingham Palace probe into allegations made against Meghan will never be published.

The mother-of-two denies the allegations and her fans have now accused the Firm of lying about the accusations, with  one Twitter user, @dawimwi, wrote: “They tried to silence & intimidate Meghan by launching a fake investigation. It didn’t work so they’re trying to hide the BS...one mistake #RoyalFamilyLied did was to underestimate Meghan and just like that they will hear from her lawyer, like it or not they have to clear her name.”

“Royal Family never even conducted an investigation. Their statement on March 3, 2021 was ONLY to scare Meghan Markle into cancelling the Oprah interview," another @Mad_Houri, responded.

“After they failed to silence Meghan, they had to continue to pretend that an investigation was happening.”

The third one, @Julia44993, tweeted: “So Buckingham Palace leaked the existence of a bullying investigation (4 days before the Oprah interview) but not the results?"

The findings of the highly sensitive probe, which was reportedly conducted by an independent law firm, has not ben made public yet.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet to make history with royal title?

Prince Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet to make history with royal title?
Johnny Depp shares important message for fans amid surge in fake profiles pretending to be him

Johnny Depp shares important message for fans amid surge in fake profiles pretending to be him
Kim Kardashian brings tears to her ex Kanye West's eyes with touching Father's Day tribute

Kim Kardashian brings tears to her ex Kanye West's eyes with touching Father's Day tribute
Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback photo as she honours all fathers in her family

Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback photo as she honours all fathers in her family

Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute

Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute
Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic

Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic
Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post

Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel
Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues

Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues
Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show

Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show
Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'

Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'

Latest

view all