John Travolta marks Father’s Day with sweet family photo: ‘It’s privilege to be a father’

John Travolta celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet family snap featuring his son Benjamin Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

Sharing the photo with his 3.9 million followers on Instagram, the Pulp Fiction star penned a heartfelt note for his kids.

“It’s privilege to be a father,” the 68-year-old actor wrote. “I love you my babies.”

Travolta added, “Happy Father’s Day to everyone.”

The first picture featured him with his 11-year-old son while the other photo also included his 22-year-old daughter.



The actor’s daughter Ella shared the same snap with a note for his star dad, “Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know.”

She added, “Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend.”

“I love you Daddy,” she ended her caption.

Travolta shared three kids with his late wife Kelly Preston including his son Jett Travolta who died at age 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday.

