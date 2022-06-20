 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

John Travolta marks Father’s Day with sweet family photo: ‘It’s privilege to be a father’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

John Travolta marks Father’s Day with sweet family photo: ‘It’s privilege to be a father’
John Travolta marks Father’s Day with sweet family photo: ‘It’s privilege to be a father’

John Travolta celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet family snap featuring his son Benjamin Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

Sharing the photo with his 3.9 million followers on Instagram, the Pulp Fiction star penned a heartfelt note for his kids.

“It’s privilege to be a father,” the 68-year-old actor wrote. “I love you my babies.”

Travolta added, “Happy Father’s Day to everyone.”

The first picture featured him with his 11-year-old son while the other photo also included his 22-year-old daughter.

The actor’s daughter Ella shared the same snap with a note for his star dad, “Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know.”

She added, “Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend.”

“I love you Daddy,” she ended her caption.

Travolta shared three kids with his late wife Kelly Preston including his son Jett Travolta who died at age 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of ex-Zayn Malik and baby Khai on Father’s Day after split

Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of ex-Zayn Malik and baby Khai on Father’s Day after split
Vanessa Bryant pays sweet tribute to ‘Best Girl Dad’ Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant pays sweet tribute to ‘Best Girl Dad’ Kobe Bryant on Father's Day
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez breaks her silence on viral hug video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez breaks her silence on viral hug video
Bob Saget’s daughter Lara pours her heart out in emotional Father’s Day tribute

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara pours her heart out in emotional Father’s Day tribute

Nick Jonas spends first Father’s Day with daughter

Nick Jonas spends first Father’s Day with daughter
Prince William influence grows in royal family as he turns 40

Prince William influence grows in royal family as he turns 40
Canadian film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy

Canadian film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy
Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms with $51 million debut as 'Jurassic World' stays No. 1

Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms with $51 million debut as 'Jurassic World' stays No. 1
Queen Elizabeth to cede more territory

Queen Elizabeth to cede more territory

Diana's famous words used in report on wife and dog of Kate Middleton's brother

Diana's famous words used in report on wife and dog of Kate Middleton's brother

German actor to play Queen Elizabeth I in TV series

German actor to play Queen Elizabeth I in TV series

Buckingham Palace secret report on Meghan's 'bullying' will be leaked?

Buckingham Palace secret report on Meghan's 'bullying' will be leaked?

Latest

view all