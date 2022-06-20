Prince Harry believes giving up Duke of Sussex title is a ‘good idea’

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly all up for giving up his title as the Duke of Sussex after getting royally snubbed at the Queen’s Jubilee festivities, and to prove that it won’t change his birth right as a ‘prince’, a royal expert has claimed.



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities earlier this month, with senior members of the royal family avoiding interaction with the couple; they were also relegated to second-row seats at the only event they attended.

This may have caused Prince Harry to rethink retaining his Duke of Sussex title, royal expert Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel this week.

As per Sean: “Prince Harry was very vocal about being trapped within the British monarchy. He claimed that he was living in a goldfish bowl which is really conflicting when he wanted to dash over for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to make sure that he was seen.”

“It's very difficult when your paymasters are like Netflix and Spotify… you're a celebrity, not a royal.”

Sean added: “Apparently, he's not gone off in a bit of a huff because of the way he was treated at the Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry thinks that perhaps it may be a good idea to relinquish the titles that so many people are going on about.”

“Perhaps as individual, he knows that they could never take away the title Prince Harry that's his birth right,” Sean concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan famously stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, and have since relocated to the US where they live with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.