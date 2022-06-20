Dakota Johnson turns heads with her stylish appearance amid new gig in LA

Dakota Johnson set fashion goals while looking adorable as she hit the set of her new gig in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actor, who is currently working on a ne project in West Hollywood, was spotted looking absolutely breathtaking in navy blue trench coat as she flashed a bright smile.

Johnson soon changed her look and rocked a slinky black skirt and a tank top while her hair fell perfectly over her shoulders.

She put her long legs on display as she seemingly persuaded the retailer's floral offerings.

The sighting came after the actor recently expressed being excited to join the Marvel world.

During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Lost Daughter actor talked about her upcoming film Madame Web.

"I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn't already on the internet," she said. "It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known."

"There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited," she added. "It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie," Johnson shared.

"I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones... There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"