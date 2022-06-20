Fans ask Kim Kardashian to 'stay away' from Kanye West after Father's Day post

Fans slammed Kim Kardashian for not staying away from Kanye West after the reality star sent the rapper a touching wish on Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 41-year-old diva put aside her differences with her former husband as she wished him a heart-touching tribute on Father’s Day.

She wrote, “ Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father's Day Ye.”

The Skims founder dropped a couple of gorgeous photos of the rapper marking a gleeful time with his kids – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

However, netizens were not impressed with Kim’s latest post about Kanye as their explosive feud has been the centre of attention for the past few months.

One fan took to Twitter to slam the reality star, “She should stay away from out king. Respectfully” while another fan wrote, “She the same person that didn’t even tell him the location of his daughter’s birthday party bruh.”