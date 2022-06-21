 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth didn’t spend much time with Lilibet for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their kids Archie and Lilibet over to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this month, however, the monarch reportedly spent just minutes with the family and a royal expert has revealed why.

Prince Harry and Meghan notably visited the UK earlier this month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and also celebrated Lilibet’s birthday with the monarch. However, weren’t able to get a special birthday portrait of Lilibet with the Queen.

In fact, some reports suggested that the Queen met the family for just under an hour, but according to royal reporter Jonathan Sacerdoti, the 96-year-old monarch had good reasoning.

Talking to Us Weekly, Sacerdoti said: “She was working very hard to maintain her strength.”

He added: “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could.”

We’re talking about someone in their 90s and a baby… We saw that she did manage to appear several times in public, and that’s great,” Sacerdoti went on to say.

The comments come after the Queen notably missed several high-profile royal events, including many of her Jubilee events, the Royal Ascot races this week, as well as the State Opening of the Parliament in May. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy

Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy
Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson
Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight

Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight
Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed
Princess Charlene steps out with husband amid absurd claims about relationship

Princess Charlene steps out with husband amid absurd claims about relationship
Meghan Markle channels her inner actor in blue denim shirt and shorts as she joins Harry at polo game

Meghan Markle channels her inner actor in blue denim shirt and shorts as she joins Harry at polo game
Queen to gift new titles to Prince William for his 40th milestone birthday?

Queen to gift new titles to Prince William for his 40th milestone birthday?
Meghan Markle’s bullying scandal leads to new 'oppressive' label

Meghan Markle’s bullying scandal leads to new 'oppressive' label
Prince William in ‘royal rows’ over Prince Andrew as new legal nightmare looms

Prince William in ‘royal rows’ over Prince Andrew as new legal nightmare looms
Jennifer Lopez describes Ben Affleck as the most 'Consistent, Selfless Daddy Ever' in sweet post

Jennifer Lopez describes Ben Affleck as the most 'Consistent, Selfless Daddy Ever' in sweet post
Amber Heard gears up to launch ‘tell-all’ book after losing defamation lawsuit

Amber Heard gears up to launch ‘tell-all’ book after losing defamation lawsuit
Amber Heard going to make another 'blunder' for money?

Amber Heard going to make another 'blunder' for money?

Latest

view all