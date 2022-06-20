 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle channels her inner actor in blue denim shirt and shorts as she joins Harry at polo game

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Meghan Markle attracted massive applause with her stunning new look in blue denim shirt and shorts during her husband Prince Harry's polo game in California.

The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband as he played a polo game with the Los Padres team in California this Friday.

The former Suits star, 40, put on a stylish display as she joined Prince Harry, 37, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. She appeared to be  the biggest cheerleader for her sweetheart.

The mum-of-two channeled her inner actor in light blue denim shirt and Shorts. She paired the outfit with flat Grecian-style leather sandals and a pair of sunglasses.

Lilibet's mom appeared enthralled by the on-field action as she stood on the sidelines to cheer for Archie's daddy.

