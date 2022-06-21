Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy

 
Prince Andrew and Williams feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy

Rumours are rife about Prince Andrew and his nephew Prince William's feud as the Duke of Cambridge reportedly is not in favour of his uncle's return to the royal fold.

Prince Charles' eldest son William is adamantly set against a return to royal life for the Duke of York over his scandal in the past and wishes he would just ‘vanish’, according to a new report.

There are rumours and speculations that William would make all his efforts to stop Andrew's return to royal life as the Duke of Cambridge prepares to assume greater responsibilities ahead of his 96-year old grandmother’s death.

Some royal fans and experts believe that recent crisis within the royal family could create more problems for the Queen and Prince Charles. Some believe it may harm the monarchy.

Some think that the Queen, who has soft corner in her heart for his second son Andrew, wants to bring him back to the royal fold.  

William has reportedly strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution.

