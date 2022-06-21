 
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Elon Musk transgender child files to remove surname after his 'nightmare' remark

Elon Musk's child has filed a request to change her name.

In a new set of documents obtained, Musk's transgender daughter wants to remove her father's surname from her moniker to add her mother's last name.

The request is made with Los Angeles County Superior Court, shows PlainSite.org 's online documents.

The Tesla boss' 18-year old wants to be called Vivan Jenna Wilson. Her original name is Xavier Alexander Musk.

She states 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'

The decision could come after Musk's 2020 comments on transgender people.

"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

He also wrote: "We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option.

"Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy."

