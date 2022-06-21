'Birthday boy' Prince William skipped degree after 'falling asleep in lectures'

Prince William confessed he had to quit college due to his lack of interest in studies.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the British throne, expressed his dislike towards modern art.

Speaking to The Big Issue seller David Martin in Westminster, William revealed: “I studied a bit of art history at university.

“I had to give it up – I kept falling asleep in lectures… terrible.

“We did a lot of Renaissance, which was amazing, but then once we got into modern art, I started to get a bit dozy.”

Later on, the 40-year-old Duke told royal admirers to ditch their “wireless earphones” and interact more with each other.

He said: “I’m lucky because I am who I am. Often, people are happy to talk to me.

“We’ve got to push back on the normality that is popping in your wireless earphones and wandering down the street, listening to music or on a phone.

“In a city, you walk past hundreds of people every day and you don’t even look at them.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to find out a bit more about the people on either side of you?”

William is celebrating his 40th birthday today.