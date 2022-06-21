 
Queen wishes Prince William a 'happy 40th birthday': See rare photos

Queen is gushing over her eldest grandson, Prince William, on his birthday!

The Duke of Cambridge, who has turned 40 today, has received a loving note from the monarch featuring memorable photos from his past.

"Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!" the royal family wrote on its official Instagram page.

"Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. A bulletin, placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announced that he weighed 7lb 1 1/2 oz.

"Learn more about the life of the second in line to the throne by following the link in our bio," the Palace added.

Ir is reported that the 96-year-old will host a special birthday celebration for the future King alongside wife Kate Middleton and the rest of the senior royal family members.

