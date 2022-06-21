 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William has ‘really’ gained the Queen’s ‘trust’ in recent years?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

file footage

Prince William has reportedly managed to gain the full trust of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for whom he has ‘grown in stature’ in recent years.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Daily Express editor Richard Palmer said: “He’s grown in stature and is doing much more serious work than he was 10 years ago… I think the Queen really trusts him now.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Michelle Thole, the co-host of Keeping Up with The Windsors podcast, who said: “Turning 40 is a big milestone for anyone, but we’ve seen William emerge as a real leader in the past few years.”

She added: “That’s been especially evident during the pandemic, when he massively rose to the challenge and perhaps improved many people’s perceptions of him.”

Another royal expert, Claudio Joseph, complimented William’s dynamic pairing with his wife Kate Middleton saying: “They have both been much more high profile since the start of the first lockdown. It’s astonishing how much William has changed since he got married and became a father.”

“He has certainly stepped up to the mark since the death of his grandfather Prince Philip last year, and seems to have embraced his role, rather than resent it,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen is an ‘amazing role model’ for Prince William's role as King

Queen is an ‘amazing role model’ for Prince William's role as King
Prince William ‘wants to work things out’ unlike Prince Harry: Friend

Prince William ‘wants to work things out’ unlike Prince Harry: Friend
Prince William took a special life lesson from father Prince Charles: Details

Prince William took a special life lesson from father Prince Charles: Details
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna ‘reach settlement’ in revenge lawsuit hours before trial’s sequel

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna ‘reach settlement’ in revenge lawsuit hours before trial’s sequel

Trevor Noah slams Ripley for lending Marilyn Monroe’s dress to Kim Kardashian: Watch

Trevor Noah slams Ripley for lending Marilyn Monroe’s dress to Kim Kardashian: Watch
Will Prince William receive birthday wishes from Meghan Markle, Harry?

Will Prince William receive birthday wishes from Meghan Markle, Harry?
Prince Charles sends love to Prince William on his 40th birthday

Prince Charles sends love to Prince William on his 40th birthday
David and Victoria Beckham face backlash from neighbors with plans to build a log store

David and Victoria Beckham face backlash from neighbors with plans to build a log store
Prince William 'unusually patient' undercover phone call laid bare

Prince William 'unusually patient' undercover phone call laid bare
Prince William secretly wants to 'break away' from 'royal restrictions' like Harry: Expert

Prince William secretly wants to 'break away' from 'royal restrictions' like Harry: Expert
Queen will 'never hear' word against 'intensely loyal' Andrew: 'Can do no wrong'

Queen will 'never hear' word against 'intensely loyal' Andrew: 'Can do no wrong'

Queen wishes Prince William a 'happy 40th birthday': See rare photos

Queen wishes Prince William a 'happy 40th birthday': See rare photos

Latest

view all