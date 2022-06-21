 
Travis Scott makes rare public confession for Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott went public with his rare confession of praising his ladylove Kylie Jenner’s as they seemingly spent Father’s Day together on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 31-year-old hip-hop star posted a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul from the back as she prepares food in the kitchen.

Jenner looked gorgeous as she wore a white tank top and tucked it into a pair of tie-dye jeans that perfectly complimented her famous figure.

“Shawty in here throwing that (expletive) down,” Scott wrote on the since-deleted photo.

The post came after the mum-of-two recently got candid about her postpartum struggles as she continues to work out to maintain her fit physique.

"NO DAYS OFF!" she captioned the video which showcased her abs as Jenner posed against dumbbells, medicine balls and yoga mats in the gym.

