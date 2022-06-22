 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Meghan Markle is being lauded for reaching out to the family of Irma Garcia, a teacher who lost her life while shielding her students during the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May.

The heartening news was shared on Twitter by Garcia’s nephew John Martinez, who tweeted on Monday: “The way my mom just got off the phone with Meghan Markle... the Duchess…”

Martinez further praised the Duchess of Sussex for her thoughtful gesture, saying: “She's so sweet and lovely, she really went out of her way to check on the family, it means so much.”

Garcia, 48, taught at Robb Elementary School where, on May 24, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed students and their teachers.

Her husband, Joe Garcia, also passed away just two days later, presumably from heart ache; he had visited Garcia’s memorial shortly before suffering a heart attack. The couple was married for 24 years and left behind four children.

Markle’s decision to personally reach out to families of the victims was praised unanimously on Twitter, with one user commenting: “I've had your aunt and uncle in my thoughts. Lovely to hear your mom feels the love from around the world. Also thank you, Meghan, for reaching to the victim's family.”

The phone call comes about a month after Markle also personally visited the Uvalde memorial and laid flowers for the victims on May 26. 

