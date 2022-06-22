 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is connecting with people on social media after securing a near victory against former wife Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit.

The actor who had a little more than 12 million followers on Instagram at the start of the trial has now surpassed 26 million people within less than a month.

Hollywood celebrities who were reluctant to follow him have now started following the actor on the video and photo sharing app.

Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and many other stars are prominent among the people who have become his followers.


Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard


More From Entertainment:

Palace buried 'Meghan bullying' report for future use?

Palace buried 'Meghan bullying' report for future use?
Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?
Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?
Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud
Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West
Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral
Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye
World Music Day - Spotify celebrates K-Pop in Pakistan

World Music Day - Spotify celebrates K-Pop in Pakistan
Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress

Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress

Latest

view all