 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William learns from Meghan Markle, rejects 'stiffer lip' policy in monarchy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Prince William learns from Meghan Markle, rejects stiffer lip policy in monarchy
Prince William learns from Meghan Markle, rejects 'stiffer lip' policy in monarchy

Prince William has learnt new ways for monarchy after Meghan Markle bruise.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, believes the royal rule of 'never complain never explain' should be eradicated, says Express..co.uk.

It was Meghan who first challenged the role, when she stepped down as a senior royal with husband Prince Harry in 2020. A year later, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey of facing racism in the royal family.

While Meghan snubbed the "British sensibility of a stiff upper lip" rule, William has learned the hard way that the rule will do no good in future.

The Duchess of Sussex said that burying one's emotions "is probably really damaging" when speaking about criticism directed towards herself and husband, Prince Harry.

During an ITV interview, Meghan added "it is not enough to just survive something".

The Duchess of Sussex told presenter Tom Brady: "I've said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, it is not enough to just survive something, right?

"That's not the point of life.

"You've got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.

"I tried, I really tried.

"But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging."

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk reacts to his transgender daughter’s plea

Elon Musk reacts to his transgender daughter’s plea
France’s music street party back at full blast

France’s music street party back at full blast
Prince Harry will not return to UK for 'any amount of money': 'Best decision of life'

Prince Harry will not return to UK for 'any amount of money': 'Best decision of life'
Johnny Depp former wife, ex girlfriends don’t believe Amber Heard

Johnny Depp former wife, ex girlfriends don’t believe Amber Heard
Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for assault in 1975

Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for assault in 1975
Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal

Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal
Prince William gets his name from THIS 'daredevil' royal who died young: Expert

Prince William gets his name from THIS 'daredevil' royal who died young: Expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'stalemate' as royals 'cannot get over' humiliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'stalemate' as royals 'cannot get over' humiliation
Meghan Markle 'trapped' in 'never-ending story' after Queen blocks bullying report

Meghan Markle 'trapped' in 'never-ending story' after Queen blocks bullying report
Prince William knows there is 'nothing' her can do for Harry: 'Time waste'

Prince William knows there is 'nothing' her can do for Harry: 'Time waste'
Meghan Markle 'shameful' blame on Kate Middleton 'really damaging' for royals

Meghan Markle 'shameful' blame on Kate Middleton 'really damaging' for royals
Kim Kardashian in for 'trial' as Kanye West negotiates divorce 'from a hurt place'

Kim Kardashian in for 'trial' as Kanye West negotiates divorce 'from a hurt place'

Latest

view all