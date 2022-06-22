Prince William learns from Meghan Markle, rejects 'stiffer lip' policy in monarchy

Prince William has learnt new ways for monarchy after Meghan Markle bruise.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, believes the royal rule of 'never complain never explain' should be eradicated, says Express..co.uk.

It was Meghan who first challenged the role, when she stepped down as a senior royal with husband Prince Harry in 2020. A year later, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey of facing racism in the royal family.

While Meghan snubbed the "British sensibility of a stiff upper lip" rule, William has learned the hard way that the rule will do no good in future.



The Duchess of Sussex said that burying one's emotions "is probably really damaging" when speaking about criticism directed towards herself and husband, Prince Harry.



During an ITV interview, Meghan added "it is not enough to just survive something".



The Duchess of Sussex told presenter Tom Brady: "I've said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, it is not enough to just survive something, right?

"That's not the point of life.

"You've got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.

"I tried, I really tried.

"But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging."