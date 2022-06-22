France’s music street party back at full blast

 
Paris: One of France´s biggest street parties is back in full force after two years of Covid disruption -- the annual Fete de la Musique returns to towns and cities across the country Tuesday night, boasting everything from classical to rap.

Musicians have free reign every year on June 21 in France, taking over bars, street corners and rooftops, while landmarks from the Eiffel Tower to the old port in Marseilles to chateaux in the Loire Valley host their own events.

Since 2018, President Emmanuel Macron has even thrown open the courtyard of the Elysee Palace to the festivities.

This year, which marks the festival´s 40th anniversary, Ukrainian DJ Xenia will be among those performing in the Elysee courtyard, where the president normally greets visiting heads of state.

It remains to be seen whether Macron and his wife Brigitte will be in the mood for dancing -- as they have in previous years -- after disappointing election results for his camp over the weekend.

But many across France are no doubt ready to celebrate after the last two editions of the festival took place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

