Thursday Jun 23 2022
Jennifer Garner turns tourist for a day in Chicago: Watch

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Jennifer Garner recently put on a touristy hat and wandered around Chicago's recreational places.

On Wednesday, the Yes Day actress turned to Instagram and posted a video of her strolling on the Maggie Daley Park.

In the video, she could be seen donning a blue tee and camel-coloured travelling pant, playing and smiling all her way to the city.

The 13 Going on 30 star also shared a few photos from her 24-hour trip enjoying the top view from Skydeck Chicago, watching a baseball game and sightseeing the city’s happening places.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as, “Chicago, you really know how to show a gal a good time.”

Fans adored her sense of humour and showered her with heart-eye emojis in the comments.

The actress also spoke up at the S2Ventures Summit for her project Once Upon A Farm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer was last seen in movie The Adam Project with Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in the lead cast.

