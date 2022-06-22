 
Kim Kardashian's children steal spotlight by irritating their mom during her Insta Live

Kim Kardashian's learnt a lesson from her two amazing kids during her Instagram Live with Saint and Psalm, who she shares with her ex Kanye West.

The 41-year-old's sweet kids were feeling a little mischievous and wreaking havoc and calling followers 'weirdos' while appearing live with their mom.

 Pete Davidson's sweetheart filmed herself and her sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three while trying to explain what an Instagram Live was, but the elder one had his own ideas on what to do and say. 

"Say hi!" she told them in the selfie video while sitting in the car, adding: "This is called Instagram Live."

Psalm said a quiet 'hi' before Saint popped his head into the frame to happily yell out: "Hi weirdos!" Kim wasn't too pleased with his choice of words and told him to 'stop it'. 

However, Saint wasn't quite done with being mischievous yet. He added while smiling: "If you’re watching this, I hate you!" 

 Kim turned to him disapprovingly, saying "Hey! Saint." 

The six-year-old's words gave his younger the confidence to chime in with some happy gibberish.

"Look what you’re teaching him," she scolded Saint, making him defend the innocent three-year-old. "This is a good boy! This is a good boy!" he told the people watching on Live.

However, it was all fun for Kim's fans as they admired their activities during the chat.

Kim Kardashian , in her latest interview, revealed that she had to consult multiple therapists and big sister Kourtney before introducing her boyfriend Pete Davidson to her four children.

