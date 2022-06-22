 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Johnny Depp, who has won his defamation trial against ex-wife, has moved on an paying whole attention to revive his career instead of being indulged into media war against Amber Heard who does not seem to stay quite.

Depp is reportedly happy that the trial, which was necessary, is over. Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it. He isn't even talking about the trial on media now. 

After the win, the Hollywood actor appeared to be a smart guy as he's focusing on his career. He has moved on. He just wants his career back as he loves filming.

The 59-year-old has set his eyes on getting his career after getting life back. 

The Pirates of the Caribbean's Captain Jack Sparrow enthralled fans with his first power performance in Helsinki with Jeff Beck weeks after Amber Heard trial win. Depp was all smiles and greeting fans in the audience at the concert. T

The versatile actor's fans believe he would return as Captain Jack Sparrow in new Pirates of The Caribbean as they think Depp rules the ocean and the boat would sink without him.   

Johnny Depp is reluctant to discuss the trial on media and staying away from any anti-Amber Heard adventure as he knows it may dim his victory. While, Heard is giving interviews and reportedly planning to write a book that according to the expert could further damage her reputation.

