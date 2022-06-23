 
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Prince William was left ‘furious’ on royal Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Prince William was reportedly ‘furious’ during his last royal tour with wife Kate Middleton to the Caribbean earlier this year, which notably proved to be controversial.

Talking to Mirror UK, royal expert Ingrid Seward commented on how William and Kate handled the Caribbean tour despite gross mismanagement which saw cancelled engagements, protests by locals, and contentious photographs of the couple alongside locals.

Seward said: “When he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour last March, he was understandably furious.”

She added: “As far as he was concerned someone should have read the current mood of the country and acted upon it long before the schedule was arranged.”

Seward also weighed in on Prince William’s ‘growing influence’ in the royal family as he marked his milestone 40th birthday this week.

“He is respected and his opinions are acted upon. He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares,” said Seward. 

